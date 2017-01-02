Donald Trump wants to replace email with couriers
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Cybersecurity concerns have led U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to proclaim “no computer is safe” and call for important messages to be delivered by courier rather than email. Trump’s remarks, made to reporters at a New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, come amid claims from U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian hackers intervened in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion