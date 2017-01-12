Doubts persist over whether Trump will serve a full term
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald J. Trump is just eight days away from being sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States. Yet even as Inauguration Day draws closer, the billionaire businessman continues to be a lightning rod for controversy as he skirts conventional presidential protocol in a manner that confounds ally and foe alike. His behavior…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion