Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Driver for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets 27 year sentence for raping minors

Times of Israel

15 Jan 2017 at 17:28 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on December 27, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the weekly cabinet meeting at the PM's office in Jerusalem, on December 27, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dan Balilty)

Ilan Shmuel, who worked for the PM until 2014, was convicted in September of a variety of sexual offenses against 6 girls By Times of Israel staff Ilan Shmuel (center), former driver for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Jerusalem District Court on January 15, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90) A former driver for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…

About the Author
Donald Trump waves at crowd from his airplane (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Former spy who wrote Trump dossier is shrouded in mystery
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+