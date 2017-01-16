Eight men own same as poorest half of world: Oxfam
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the world’s population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday. Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion