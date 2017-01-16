Quantcast

Eight men own same as poorest half of world: Oxfam

Al Jazeera

16 Jan 2017 at 08:36 ET                   
Businessman Bill Gates exits through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Businessman Bill Gates exits through the lobby at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the world’s population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday. Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the…

