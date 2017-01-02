WATCH: Seth Meyers looks back at the ‘political trainwreck’ that was 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The astute Seth Meyers offers “a closer look” back at the political train-wreck of 2016 – beginning with Donald Trump’s pouting refusal to accept the results of the Iowa Republican caucus (because Ted Cruz cheated, albeit without Russian help). The Late Night host reviews amusing moments we might have forgotten, following a year we may well…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion