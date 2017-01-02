Quantcast

WATCH: Seth Meyers looks back at the ‘political trainwreck’ that was 2016

National Memo

02 Jan 2017 at 16:29 ET                   
Seth Meyers (NBC)

The astute Seth Meyers offers “a closer look” back at the political train-wreck of 2016 – beginning with Donald Trump’s pouting refusal to accept the results of the Iowa Republican caucus (because Ted Cruz cheated, albeit without Russian help). The Late Night host reviews amusing moments we might have forgotten, following a year we may well…

