European lawmakers call for mandatory ‘kill switches’ on robots

International Business Times

13 Jan 2017 at 10:26 ET                   
Jia Jia Japanese Robot
Jia Jia Japanese Robot

In his seminal book “Superintelligence,” the Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom highlights the need to draft a set of rules to keep machines under human control much before an inevitable “intelligence explosion” occurs. European lawmakers, it seems, are listening. On Thursday, the European Parliament’s legal affairs committee approved a wide-ranging report that outlines a possible framework under…

