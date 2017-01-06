Even dead people are declining to perform for Trump
Donald Trump has had a rough time convincing artists to perform at his inauguration. Elton John, Garth Brooks, KISS, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli are among the musicians who have declined invitations, and reports have painted Trump’s’ team as desperate to land talent for the big event. Though he has tweeted to the contrary, the uniform rejection…
