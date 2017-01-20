Every excuse performers used to avoid the inauguration
Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration is like a birthday party for a rich 8-year-old bully everyone at school hates. Nobody wants to go, but everyone is afraid of suffering his wrath should he interpret their absence as a lack of respect. Thus, the excuses are golden. The number of notable artists, musicians and politicians (im)politely declining to…
