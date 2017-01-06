‘Everyone was singing’: Memorial service held for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

(Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

A private memorial service for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died last week within one day of each other, was held Thursday night at the family compound in Los Angeles, People reports.

Arranged by Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd, friends and family—including Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ed Begley Jr.—gathered at the family compound in Goldwater Canyon to honor Fisher and her mother Reynolds. “Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time,” a family friend told People.

The Daily Mail reports Streep sang “Happy Days are Here Again” as the 125 attendees joined in. “By the end everyone was singing,” the family friend said, noting, “all the tributes circled back to Billie and how much Carrie loved her.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to LAX. Reynolds died the following day on Dec. 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke. Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told Variety, “she wanted to be with Carrie.”

Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together Friday at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills.