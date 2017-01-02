Exclusive: ‘Sherlock’ star talks twist (spoiler alert)
2017 has only just begun but we already have our first contender for most heartbreaking television moment of the year. Sunday’s Sherlock season four premiere delivered a seismic blow to fans of John and Mary Watson—played by Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington—when Mary died in her husband’s arms after being shot by unlikely villain Vivian Norbury,…
