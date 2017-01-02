Quantcast

Exclusive: ‘Sherlock’ star talks twist (spoiler alert)

Newsweek

02 Jan 2017 at 06:30 ET                   
Benedict Cumberbatch (pbs.org)
Benedict Cumberbatch (pbs.org)

2017 has only just begun but we already have our first contender for most heartbreaking television moment of the year. Sunday’s Sherlock season four premiere delivered a seismic blow to fans of John and Mary Watson—played by Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington—when Mary died in her husband’s arms after being shot by unlikely villain Vivian Norbury,…

