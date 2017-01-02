Expelled Russian diplomats arrive back in Moscow
A plane carrying 35 Russian diplomats and their families, who have been expelled by order of President Barack Obama, has arrived back in Moscow. The 35 were told to leave Washington last week in response to an alleged hacking scandal. Republican Senator John McCain has called for an even tougher stand against Moscow. “We will be…
