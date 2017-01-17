Facebook’s virtual-reality tech was not stolen, Zuckerberg testifies

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the II CEO Summit of the Americas on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the Americas in Panama City in this April 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand in Dallas federal court on Tuesday and denied an allegation by a rival company that Facebook’s virtual-reality technology of its Oculus unit was stolen.

Zuckerberg, wearing a suit and tie rather than his typical T-shirt, was still on the witness stand after more than an hour of testimony in a civil lawsuit brought by videogame publisher ZeniMax Media Inc.

ZeniMax sued Oculus in 2014 as Facebook was in the process of buying the startup for $2 billion over allegations that Oculus unlawfully gained access to ZeniMax’s intellectual property.

Zuckerberg told the jury: “I’m here because I believe they’re false, and it’s important to testify to that.”

He added: “Oculus products are based on Oculus technology.”

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Writing by David Ingram; editing by Grant McCool)