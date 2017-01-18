Female leopard shark learns to reproduce without a mate
A female leopard shark in an Australian aquarium has shocked scientists by making herself pregnant years after being separated from her mate. Leonie, from a species also known as a zebra shark, has lived at the Reef HQ aquarium in Townsville, Queensland, since 1999, and until 2012, she shared her tank with a male. Leonie successfully…
