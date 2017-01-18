Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Female leopard shark learns to reproduce without a mate

Newsweek

18 Jan 2017 at 00:30 ET                   
Leopard shark via Shutterstock
Leopard shark via Shutterstock

Female Leopard Shark Learns to Reproduce Without a Mate

A female leopard shark in an Australian aquarium has shocked scientists by making herself pregnant years after being separated from her mate. Leonie, from a species also known as a zebra shark, has lived at the Reef HQ aquarium in Townsville, Queensland, since 1999, and until 2012, she shared her tank with a male. Leonie successfully…

About the Author
Tucker Carlson Tonight (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘I wouldn’t be given airtime unless I was legitimate’: Fake protest organizer trolls Tucker Carlson
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+