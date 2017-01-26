Feminist Roxane Gay pulls book over Milo Yiannopoulos’ Simon & Schuster book deal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Roxanne Gay has pulled a book from Simon & Schuster as a stand against Milo Yiannopoulos’s book deal. The Bad Feminist author will not work with the publisher on How to Be Heard, which was scheduled to be released by the TED Books imprint in March 2018. Gay says that she “can’t in good conscience let…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion