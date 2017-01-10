Quantcast

Few high-level contacts between State Dept, Trump transition team: Kerry

Reuters

10 Jan 2017 at 10:10 ET                   
US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a donor conference -- Supporting Syria and the Region -- in central London on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Stefan Rousseau)
US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a donor conference -- Supporting Syria and the Region -- in central London on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Stefan Rousseau)

There have been few high-level contacts between State Department officials and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

Asked about the transition process at a forum in Washington on Tuesday, Kerry said: “It’s going pretty smoothly because there’s not an enormous amount of it.”

Kerry said he had not yet met with the man Trump has picked to take over as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, but expected to do so soon.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)

