Few high-level contacts between State Dept, Trump transition team: Kerry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There have been few high-level contacts between State Department officials and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.
Asked about the transition process at a forum in Washington on Tuesday, Kerry said: “It’s going pretty smoothly because there’s not an enormous amount of it.”
Kerry said he had not yet met with the man Trump has picked to take over as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, but expected to do so soon.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion