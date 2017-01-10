Few high-level contacts between State Dept, Trump transition team: Kerry

US Secretary of State John Kerry attends a donor conference -- Supporting Syria and the Region -- in central London on February 4, 2016 (AFP Photo/Stefan Rousseau)

There have been few high-level contacts between State Department officials and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

Asked about the transition process at a forum in Washington on Tuesday, Kerry said: “It’s going pretty smoothly because there’s not an enormous amount of it.”

Kerry said he had not yet met with the man Trump has picked to take over as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, but expected to do so soon.

