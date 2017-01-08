Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fights outside Los Angeles area mall spark alarm and a social media frenzy

Los Angeles Times

08 Jan 2017 at 05:30 ET                   
Los Angeles (Shutterstock)
Los Angeles (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES—A series of fights staged by dozens of teenagers outside the Westfield Culver City mall Saturday evening sparked panic among patrons at the shopping center and prompted a social media frenzy, authorities said. Police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. that a man with a gun was in the crowded shopping center. Mall officials…

About the Author
Screenshot from "Protect Your Health – Immunity Series Promo" (Christian Broadcast Network/ YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘This quack is the head of an institute?’: Cleveland Clinic doc’s anti-vaxxer rant sparks online backlash
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+