Filmmaker Michael Moore organizing star-studded pre-inauguration rally for NYC

International Business Times

15 Jan 2017 at 21:38 ET                   
Michael Moore (MSNBC)
Michael Moore (MSNBC)

Filmmaker Michael Moore is lining up celebrities for a pre-inauguration protest in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York and defending Rep. John Lewis’ assessment that Donald Trump’s election was not legitimate. Moore tweeted Saturday “Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” would join…

(Photo by Marc Nozell/Flickr)
Google+