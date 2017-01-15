Filmmaker Michael Moore organizing star-studded pre-inauguration rally for NYC
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Filmmaker Michael Moore is lining up celebrities for a pre-inauguration protest in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York and defending Rep. John Lewis’ assessment that Donald Trump’s election was not legitimate. Moore tweeted Saturday “Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” would join…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion