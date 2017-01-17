Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Financial security may be out of reach for millennials: research

Los Angeles Times

17 Jan 2017 at 06:37 ET                   
Young white woman millennial browses the internet on her computer (Shutterstock)
Young white woman millennial browses the internet on her computer (Shutterstock)

Millennials are on shaky ground, struggling to gain the same financial security afforded to their parents, new data analysis suggests. When baby boomers were young adults, their net worth was double that of today’s young people, who earn $10,000 less than their counterparts did in 1989, according to findings from advocacy group Young Invincibles. Its analysis…

About the Author
Donald Trump received a warning from the ACLU on Friday (Shutterstock.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s new tactics with the press follow the old-school authoritarian model
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+