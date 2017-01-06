Quantcast

Flip-flop: Trump will ask taxpayers — and not Mexico — to pay for building the wall

International Business Times

06 Jan 2017 at 01:55 ET                   
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at a news conference near the U.S.- Mexico border outside of Laredo, Texas July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is working on making his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, the cornerstone of his 2016 presidential campaign, a reality. However, there is a slight change in plans. The team told GOP officials the real estate mogul had signaled that the building of the wall be funded by American tax dollars and not…

kayleigh
