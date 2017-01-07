Food stamps will be accepted at online grocers starting summer 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Online grocery shopping is a time-saver and now more families in the United States will have the ability to take advantage of the service. Amazon, FreshDirect and other online grocers will begin accepting food stamps as part of a pilot program conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The plan, announced on Thursday, will…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion