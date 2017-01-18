Former Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal lists five ways Trump is illegitimate
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Not since The Wizard of Oz has anyone proclaimed himself to be so great and powerful as Donald Trump. He knows more than the generals, the spies and the senators. He knows more than the Federal Reserve, the State Department and the scientists. He often tells us that he is “a smart person.” Explaining why he…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion