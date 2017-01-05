Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former NFL star Rosey Grier says he wants to tackle California governor’s race

Los Angeles Times

05 Jan 2017 at 23:36 ET                   
rosey-grier

LOS ANGELES — California’s 2018 race for governor just might get a little more fearsome. Former Los Angeles Rams football player Rosey Grier, who was a member of the famous “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line in the 1960s, says he plans to run for governor. Grier, a Republican who lives in west Los Angeles and endorsed Donald…

About the Author
kayleigh
Next on Raw Story >
Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s soft stance on Putin is fine because Obama ‘allowed’ Russia to annex Crimea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+