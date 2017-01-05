Former NFL star Rosey Grier says he wants to tackle California governor’s race
LOS ANGELES — California’s 2018 race for governor just might get a little more fearsome. Former Los Angeles Rams football player Rosey Grier, who was a member of the famous “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line in the 1960s, says he plans to run for governor. Grier, a Republican who lives in west Los Angeles and endorsed Donald…
