Fox rewards Jesse Watters with his own show after years of stalking, racism, sexism and homophobia

Jesse Watters speaks to a woman in Chinatown (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News announced on Thursday that racial provocateur Jesse Watters would be the host of a new weekly hour-long show.

In a statement, Fox News Programming EVP Suzanne Scott said that the “Watters’ World” segment which has become a staple on The O’Reilly Factor was being promoted to a weekly show that will air Saturday night’s at 8 p.m. ET, according to The Wrap.

“Jesse’s monthly specials have proven extremely popular and we are confident the ‘Watters’ World’ weekly airings will make a great addition to our weekend lineup,” Scott insisted.

For years, Watters has been criticized for the stalker-like behavior he uses to expose so-called liberal bias. Watters has been known to follow a female journalist for hours, demonize homeless people, troll Muslims, hype the so-called “War on Christmas” and mock single women.

Most recently, he engaged in a series of Asian stereotypes during a segment recorded in New York City’s Chinatown.

“In his 4-1/2 minute segment, Watters invoked a full range of culturally-insensitive and cringeworthy Asian stereotypes about bowing, fake watches, English subtitles for persons speaking with accents, herbs, karate, foot massages, and more,” the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund wrote in a letter to Fox News last year. “It was particularly offensive when Watters badgered elderly Chinese Americans, who likely did not speak English or understand why they were on TV.”

In a statement on Thursday, Watters thanked O’Reilly for promoting his brand of journalism.

“I am humbled that FOX News Channel has given me this opportunity. I look forward to viewers entering my world more often and wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for Bill,” Watters remarked.

Watch clips from some of Watters’ segments below via Media Matters.