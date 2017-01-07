Quantcast

Ft. Lauderdale shooter’s motive still unclear

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz

A U.S. army veteran opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight. The 26-six-year native of Anchorage, Alaska, Esteban Santiago calmly surrendered to authorities after he ran out of bullets. Officials said Santiago’s motive was yet to be determined. The 26-year-old served in Iraq and later worked with the…

