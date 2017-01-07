Ft. Lauderdale shooter’s motive still unclear
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A U.S. army veteran opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight. The 26-six-year native of Anchorage, Alaska, Esteban Santiago calmly surrendered to authorities after he ran out of bullets. Officials said Santiago’s motive was yet to be determined. The 26-year-old served in Iraq and later worked with the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion