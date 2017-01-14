Quantcast

‘God, you’re an a**hole!’ Internet erupts after ‘douchebag’ Trump attacks John Lewis yet again

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 19:38 ET                   
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is courting evangelical Christians (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

President-elect Donald Trump again criticized Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday, claiming the congressman had been ignoring urban crime.

On Saturday evening, just days ahead of Martin Luther King Day, Trump tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

Earlier in the day, the president-elect had attacked Lewis, a prominent civil rights leader, writing on Twitter: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

The day before, Lewis had said that he believed Trump was not a “legitimate” president because of alleged Russian hacks targeting the Democratic National Convention.

Many social media users were furious that Trump was continuing his feud with Lewis. See a sampling of the outrage below:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
