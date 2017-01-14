‘God, you’re an a**hole!’ Internet erupts after ‘douchebag’ Trump attacks John Lewis yet again

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is courting evangelical Christians (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

President-elect Donald Trump again criticized Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Saturday, claiming the congressman had been ignoring urban crime.

On Saturday evening, just days ahead of Martin Luther King Day, Trump tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

Earlier in the day, the president-elect had attacked Lewis, a prominent civil rights leader, writing on Twitter: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

The day before, Lewis had said that he believed Trump was not a “legitimate” president because of alleged Russian hacks targeting the Democratic National Convention.

Many social media users were furious that Trump was continuing his feud with Lewis. See a sampling of the outrage below:

@realDonaldTrump You need psychiatric help. Get that. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Oh honey, maybe you need to get in a relaxing bath filled with yellow delight. pic.twitter.com/mUV0tw6GXe — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Stop disrespecting that man. You wonder why black America doesn't connect with you? You're attacking an MLK associate… — Sharika Soal (@LadyThriller69) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We can use all the help we can get kicking you out of office! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump it's really odd that the image of John Lewis conjures up thoughts of "burning cities" for you. Why is that? — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) January 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump The only violence he sees is when he's on the receiving end of hatred. pic.twitter.com/VJoURoX2EQ — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump God you are an a**hole — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You should focus on learning to be presidential, instead of acting like a douchebag reality TV star. — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) January 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump I'm glad you've been mulling it over all day. This a LOT more grown up, but it doesn't sound like a real apology, Donald. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump John Lewis risked his life fighting discrimination and the KKK. You are a bigot who was endorsed by the KKK. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) January 15, 2017