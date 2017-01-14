Quantcast

GOP lawmaker tired of negative coverage of Trump tweets: What about Clinton’s emails?

Sarah K. Burris

14 Jan 2017 at 12:25 ET                   
Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)
Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

The C-SPAN call-in line is a hotbed of opinionated Americans eager to have a say and every once in a while they have something useful.

During an interview with Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a caller alleged that the media simply reported what Donald Trump had actually said during the course of the last two years.

“Donald Trump brings a lot of this on – they’re just reporting what he’s saying,” Cramer repeated the caller. “If, in fact, I were to give her that, you know, the question isn’t for me so much, as I said earlier, how much negative coverage Trump gets as they protected Hillary Clinton. Again, getting back to the email scandals, as the best example, way more news coverage about was Jim Comey out of line as opposed to what is in these emails.”

Cramer said that Democrats managed to manipulate the media into believing that the emails were stolen, therefore they shouldn’t be legitimate.

Extensive coverage of Clinton’s emails dates back to well before the Democratic primary, which prompted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to say during a debate that the “American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails.”

You can see the full video below:

Ex-RNC head Michael Steele -- MSNBC screenshot
