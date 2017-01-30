Quantcast

GOP-led Congress starting to worry about its role in the Trump era

Tribune Washington Bureau

30 Jan 2017 at 07:22 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- (CBS screen grab)

WASHINGTON — It’s what congressional Republicans had long dreamed about: a majority in both chambers to advance conservative policies and a president from the same party to sign them into law. But the Trump White House isn’t turning out exactly the way they envisioned. The GOP establishment is experiencing whiplash after a week of President Donald…

