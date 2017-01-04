Green Party to join inauguration day protests
Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein rang in the New Year announcing her support for the Occupy Inauguration protests organized for Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. The initiative, which has garnered support from a range of groups and movements, including Occupy Wall Street and Veterans For Peace, urges Americans to stand united “against the oligarch…
