Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here are 10 scathingly true takedowns of Trump’s press conference

Janet Allon, AlterNet

12 Jan 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

In his much-anticipated first press conference at which he announced nothing new, Donald Trump was in full preening, gloating, hypocritical, bullying splendor. Ostensibly, the press conference was called to announce how Trump will disentangle himself from his numerous conflicts of interest, yet nothing new was revealed. His sons are going to run the Trump Organization, and that is supposed to take care of it.

Trump took the opportunity to attack the “dishonest media,” and especially the “failing” Buzzfeed site for releasing salacious and damning documents about his activities in Russia. And he suddenly was all about praising the New York Times, his new best friend, for not jumping on the bandwagon. Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted that, “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

Yes, he went there.

Trump bragged about selflessly turning down a $2 billion deal with Dubai and being the “greatest jobs creator god ever created,” and he seemed to be still campaigning by describing his “movement like we have never seen before” and attacking Hillary Clinton and the Democrats for allowing themselves to be hacked.

To a question about releasing his tax returns, he held to his lie of not being able to release them because of an ongoing audit, and said no one is interested in his taxes except the press. After repeated attacks on Buzzfeed and CNN, he bullied a CNN reporter into silence and accused him of propagating fake news rather than letting him finish a question about whether Trump can work with the U.S. intelligence community. Asked about his specific plans for Obamacare, he simply repeated the words “repeal and replace,” called it the biggest disaster in the history of mankind and gave zero specifics.

The internet and commentators immediately got busy. Here are some of the most scathing reactions on Trump’s favorite medium.

About the Author
Michelle Obama makes a goodbye appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘I don’t want them to be afraid’: Michelle Obama tries to soothe kids scared to death of Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+