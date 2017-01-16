Here are 23 quotes to honor Martin Luther King
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The country honors Monday the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who helped changed millions of lives in the United States. King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929 and was assassinated in April of 1968, remains an iconic figure. A beautiful orator, his words still ring true and have continued to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion