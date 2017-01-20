Here are 7 characters who could return in season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere months away, fans of the HBO original series have been forced to scour the web for any information they can find about what’s to come. A number of spoilers have been released to date, though only time will tell how accurate those details really are. Spoiler blog Watchers…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion