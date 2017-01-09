Here are the winners of the 2017 Golden Globes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The first major awards show of the year is upon us and, as expected, celebrities are being rewarded for their hard work with gilded statuettes. So far Billy Bob Thornton, Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling and more have brought home Golden Globes, as have Atlanta, La La Land and The People v. O.J. Simpson. Here’s the full…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion