‘Here come the waterworks’: Stephen Colbert floods Trump with steady stream of ‘golden shower’ puns

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted that a new story has broke about Donald Trump and it’s a “juicy” one.

Colbert rehashed the recent reports that Trump got a briefing that Russians have sensitive information about the new president-elect’s sexual proclivities.

“I gotta say, that is an awkward first meeting with your new boss,” Colbert said. “Hey, looking forward to working together. Water cooler’s down the hall. We heard that you’re the puppet of a hostile foreign government. Barbara validates parking any time you need it. Any questions? We’re all going to get along. It’s going to be great!”

But when it came to the specifics of Trump’s latest predicament, Colbert was reluctant to give the full details.

“I’m not going to validate that report by sharing the most salacious details from it, even the detail everyone’s talking about,” Colbert said. “You might call it the number one detail. I think this is just an unfortunate leak. That’s making a huge mess. And I know I’m being a wet blanket, but reporting on this is the worst kind of yellow journalism. Even though jokes about this story are a golden opportunity, I won’t do it. Not to say the story didn’t make a huge splash. It did. It flooded Twitter. We’ll keep you updated as facts trickle in. We have our best researcher working on it. She’s a real whizz. And one thing is for sure: The president-elect is a Goldwater Republican who believes in trickle-down.”

Colbert even talked about the emergency service workers who gave Trump’s plane a water salute, spraying their hoses over Trumpfrorce One.

“So no, no, I’m not going to make any jokes, not even a wee one,” Colbert said with a smirk. “So, I’m cutting it off now. I am finished. Wait! A little more is coming out! It happens sometimes. But after eight years of listening to Trump make unsubstantiated claims about Obama’s birth certificate, I don’t think this matters if this is true or not, because the fact is, it’s out there, and that means, Mr. Trump, you’re in trouble.”

Later, Colbert talked about the moment in which Obama got a little choked up talking about how grateful he is for his wife Michelle.

“Oh, here come the waterworks,” Colbert said. “Is another phrase you’re ever going to want to hear from the new administration. Allegedly.”

You can watch the full thing below:

