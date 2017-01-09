Here is everything that Trump has called ‘overrated’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Everything That Donald Trump Thinks Is Overrated
During her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, Meryl Streep took a rather large swipe at Donald Trump. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion