Here’s the truth behind Megyn Kelly’s NBC deal

Newsweek

11 Jan 2017 at 22:16 ET                   
Megyn Kelly (Photo: Screen capture)
Megyn Kelly (Photo: Screen capture)

The Megyn Kelly story is about best laid plans going awry—ironically awry. She bargained to be the biggest voice of the dominant news channel in America — and, as well, the best paid on-air personality in the history of television news. Instead, she’s become merely a contender among the knives-out egos in the contested (and ever…

Carl Bernstein (CNN)
