Highlights from Paul LePage’s deplorable governorship
Paul LePage, Maine’s controversial Republican governor, is not a fan of Georgia Congressman John Lewis’s recent remarks regarding Donald Trump’s legitimacy. On Tuesday, he told Maine radio station WVOM that instead of challenging Trump’s presidency, Lewis should be thankful that the slaves were freed. Related: Democrats’ inauguration boycott spreads amid Lewis-Trump spat “John Lewis ought to…
