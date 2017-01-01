Hollywood sign changed to ‘Hollyweed’ in New Year’s Eve prank
Folks in Los Angeles woke up Sunday to a bit of surprise hanging over their town. The iconic Hollywood sign atop Mt. Lee read “Hollyweed,” leaving many to question what exactly happened in the darkness of New Year’s Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division told KABC that they were aware of the vandalism and…
