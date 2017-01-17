Quantcast

Homeland’ is reflecting a new presidency and ‘fake news’

Newsweek

17 Jan 2017 at 05:58 ET                   
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Claire Danes (Homeland)

In the sixth season of Homeland, fiction is starting to mirror the political climate of the U.S. and thrusting sometime CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) into the middle of the intrigue. The new season began Sunday and charts the transitional period between the U.S. presidential election in November and the inauguration of a new president…

