Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Homeless man slapped by Fort Lauderdale cop on video sues city

Miami Herald

19 Jan 2017 at 10:10 ET                   
Police officer leaning on patrol car (Shutterstock)
Police officer leaning on patrol car (Shutterstock)

MIAMI — A homeless man slapped by a Fort Lauderdale police officer in an incident that was caught on video and garnered national headlines has filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer. Bruce LaClair, in his federal lawsuit filed this week, claims Officer Victor Ramirez falsely arrested him and violated his civil rights. The…

About the Author
Texas Governor Rick Perry waiting to greet US President Barack Obama in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, 2014 ( AFP File photo)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Rick Perry’s confirmation hearing for energy secretary
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+