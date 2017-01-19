Homeless man slapped by Fort Lauderdale cop on video sues city
MIAMI — A homeless man slapped by a Fort Lauderdale police officer in an incident that was caught on video and garnered national headlines has filed a lawsuit against the city and the officer. Bruce LaClair, in his federal lawsuit filed this week, claims Officer Victor Ramirez falsely arrested him and violated his civil rights. The…
