How anti-LGBT laws foster a culture of exclusion that harms states’ economic prosperity
By George B. Cunningham, Professor and Associate Dean, Texas A&M University . When it comes to “bathroom bills” and other legislation that curtails the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) individuals, North Carolina was a first actor. But, if some lawmakers have their way, many states, and even the federal government, will quickly follow…
