How bad is cybersecurity czar Giuliani at cybersecurity? His company website is a mess
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rudy Giuliani as his “go to” guy this week on cybersecurity, but it turns out that Giuliani’s New York firm could use a little better security of its own. The website for the former New York mayor’s firm, Giuliani Security, is riddled with vulnerabilities, and numerous tech experts cackled over…
