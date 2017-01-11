Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. distorted vaccine science

STAT

11 Jan 2017 at 07:52 ET                   
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (biography.com)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (biography.com)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that he will head up a panel on vaccine safety for Donald Trump. The president-elect later walked that back, saying that he is “exploring the possibility” of forming a panel on autism, but “no decisions have been made.” Let’s hope Trump drops any idea of a vaccine panel headed by…

About the Author
(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump echoes Kremlin on foreign collusion: ‘Russia just said’ reports are ‘UTTER NONSENSE’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+