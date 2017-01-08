How Stephen Hawking beat the odds of ALS to reach his 75th birthday
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
January 8 is Stephen Hawking’s 75th birthday, an age particularly remarkable for a man living with a form of the motor-neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In celebration of Hawking’s remarkable life achievement despite his severe disability, let’s have a look at the disease that we’ve come to so closely associate with this brilliant mind. What…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion