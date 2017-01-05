Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How to get tickets to Obama’s farewell address

International Business Times

05 Jan 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
US President Barack Obama ordered the successful raid against Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011 (AFP Photo/Luka Conzalez)
US President Barack Obama ordered the successful raid against Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011 (AFP Photo/Luka Conzalez)

President Barack Obama is scheduled to deliver his farewell address in his home city of Chicago on Jan. 10, just days before he leaves office. In a message emailed to reporters Monday, Obama wrote: “On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there…

About the Author
Laura Ingraham speaks to ABC News (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Online racists blame Obama for brutal attack on disabled man: ‘Why can’t Trump sworn in right NOW?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+