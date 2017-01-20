How to watch the 2017 Inauguration
Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at noon Friday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Jr. will administer the oath during the country’s 58th inauguration. Related: These lawmakers will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration The day’s events…
