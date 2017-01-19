How Trump presidency will be like reign of Henry VIII
Monarchical rule. A country at the mercy of an impulsive leader. Governed by a small clique of competing personalities. It all sounds a bit like Tudor England. It may be 2017 but it might as well be 1509. On Friday, are Americans going to witness the coronation of King Donald I? As Donald Trump stands to…
