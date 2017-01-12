Quantcast

How vulnerable is Trump’s Twitter account to hacking?

Newsweek

12 Jan 2017 at 20:20 ET                   
Donald Trump on the campaign trail 2016 (Screen capture)
Donald Trump on the campaign trail 2016 (Screen capture)

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a “security disaster waiting to happen,” according to security experts, who say it should be protected with the same technology used by the military to shield nuclear launch codes. The president-elect’s often erratic tweets have already proven they can swing stock markets, sway public opinion and affect foreign relations. This influence…

