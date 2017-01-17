‘I am tired of this jigaboo’: Trump-backing sheriff calls Marc Lamont Hill a ‘lackey for Democrats’

David Clarke speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a surrogate for Donald Trump, used the racist term “jigaboo” to refer to CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill on Tuesday.

During a panel discussion on CNN, Hill had blasted Trump for meeting with celebrities like Steve Harvey instead of black policy makers.

“It was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” Hill said of Trump’s meeting with Harvey.

Several hours later, Clarke fired back on Twitter: “I am tired of this jigaboo telling black people who they should be, what they should do. He’s a lackey for Democrats.”

I am tired of this jigaboo telling black people who they should be, what they should do. He's a lackey for Democrats https://t.co/XRI5bEPo0F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 17, 2017

Dictionary.com describes “jigaboo” as an “extremely disparaging and offensive” term for black people.

According to culture blogger Rafael Otto, the word was coined in the 1800s as a description for dancing slaves.