‘I have to pee’: Alec Baldwin lampoons president-elect at New York anti-Trump protest
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Actor Alec Baldwin reprised his popular impersonation of President-elect Donald Trump at a demonstration Thursday protesting against Trump’s inauguration scheduled for Friday. The actor was joined at the protest by other celebrities including Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Cher. Baldwin began his address with the impersonation, speaking to the crowd outside the Trump…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion