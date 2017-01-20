Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I have to pee’: Alec Baldwin lampoons president-elect at New York anti-Trump protest

International Business Times

20 Jan 2017 at 03:45 ET                   
AlecBaldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin reprised his popular impersonation of President-elect Donald Trump at a demonstration Thursday protesting against Trump’s inauguration scheduled for Friday. The actor was joined at the protest by other celebrities including Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Cher. Baldwin began his address with the impersonation, speaking to the crowd outside the Trump…

About the Author
Sonny Perdue (alchetron.com)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s Agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue once prayed for rain to solve Georgia’s drought
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+